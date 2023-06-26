Fox News Rejiggers Prime-Time Lineup

Jesse Watters gets the 8pm slot and Greg Gutfeld from from 11 to 10
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2023 12:08 PM CDT
Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Fox News has revealed its new prime-time lineup in the wake of Tucker Carlson's departure, and the big winner is Jesse Watters. He will replace Carlson in the coveted 8pm slot, reports the Hill. The lineup, effective July 17:

  • 7pm: Laura Ingraham's show moves here from 10pm.
  • 8pm: Watters' show moves up from 7pm.
  • 9pm: Sean Hannity stays put here.
  • 10pm: Greg Gutfeld's show moves up from 11pm.
  • 11pm: Trace Gallagher moves up from midnight.

Fox ratings have tumbled since Carlson left, falling by about half in the 8pm slot with rotating hosts filling in, notes Deadline. MSNBC and Newsmax, on opposite ends of the political spectrum, have improved over that same span. Watters and Gutfeld, both of whom are regulars on Fox's The Five program, have performed well in the ratings in their previous time slots, and both were rewarded accordingly. Mediaite notes that Watters has worked his way up from production assistant to one of the network's top hosts over 20 years at Fox. (He courted controversy when he urged critics of Anthony Fauci to unleash a metaphorical "kill shot" on the doctor.)

