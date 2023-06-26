Fox News Rejiggers Prime-Time Lineup

Fox ratings have tumbled since Carlson left, falling by about half in the 8pm slot with rotating hosts filling in, notes Deadline. MSNBC and Newsmax, on opposite ends of the political spectrum, have improved over that same span. Watters and Gutfeld, both of whom are regulars on Fox's The Five program, have performed well in the ratings in their previous time slots, and both were rewarded accordingly. Mediaite notes that Watters has worked his way up from production assistant to one of the network's top hosts over 20 years at Fox. (He courted controversy when he urged critics of Anthony Fauci to unleash a metaphorical "kill shot" on the doctor.)