Tucker and Elon Together? They're Reportedly Talking

Tucker Carlson is off the air at Fox, and his contract stipulates that he can't go anywhere else until January 2025, reports the New York Times. As a result, Carlson is trying to work out an exit deal that would allow him to return to a public forum—either one of his own making or with a rival network—in plenty of time to comment on the 2024 election.

A threat: Amid these talks, Axios reports that Carlson's team is preparing to play hard ball against Fox, possibly by getting his many conservative allies to attack the network. "The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," attorney Bryan Freedman tells Mike Allen. (Freedman is the same high-powered attorney hired by ousted CNN anchor Don Lemon.)