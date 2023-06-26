Police near Boston are investigating a brutal triple homicide: Three elderly people were stabbed to death in the same Newton home, including a married couple who were celebrating their 50th anniversary, reports Boston.com . Police found signs of forced entry and say it appears they were the victims of a random robbery that turned violent. Authorities also are investigating an attempted break-in about a half-mile away but can't say for sure yet whether the two are related, per Boston 25 .

Still, "we are asking people to remain vigilant," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at a news conference Sunday evening. "Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that." The victims haven't been identified. "These were churchgoing people," a neighbor tells WBZ. "The only reason they were found is because they weren't in church and somebody came to see if they were OK." (Read more Boston stories.)