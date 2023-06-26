Couple Celebrating 50th Anniversary Killed at Home

Police near Boston say a third person also was fatally stabbed in same attack
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2023 11:43 AM CDT
Couple Celebrating 50th Anniversary Is Murdered
An investigator walks out of a home on Sunday in Newton, Massachusetts.   (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

Police near Boston are investigating a brutal triple homicide: Three elderly people were stabbed to death in the same Newton home, including a married couple who were celebrating their 50th anniversary, reports Boston.com. Police found signs of forced entry and say it appears they were the victims of a random robbery that turned violent. Authorities also are investigating an attempted break-in about a half-mile away but can't say for sure yet whether the two are related, per Boston 25.

Still, "we are asking people to remain vigilant," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at a news conference Sunday evening. "Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that." The victims haven't been identified. "These were churchgoing people," a neighbor tells WBZ. "The only reason they were found is because they weren't in church and somebody came to see if they were OK." (Read more Boston stories.)

