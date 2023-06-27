Billionaire James Crown Killed After Crashing Race Car

Racing at an Aspen, Colorado, racetrack on his 70th birthday Sunday, billionaire James Crown was killed when he crashed into an impact barrier. "He was driving a race car, and it hit a wall going around a curve," his father, billionaire financier Lester Crown, tells the Chicago Sun-Times. The accident is under investigation, as is James Crown's official cause of death, though authorities noted "multiple blunt force trauma is evident," the Colorado Sun reports. Crown was the grandson of industrialist Henry Crown and acted as the chairman and chief executive officer of the family business, Henry Crown & Co. in Chicago, as well as the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. in Colorado, where he spent a lot of time. He was also chairman emeritus of the board that oversees the Aspen Institute, which was hosting a festival in the city, and was at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado, when he died.