Singer Cancels World Tour to 'Adjust' to Tourette Syndrome

After struggling to get through his set at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has called off his world tour. The 26-year-old, who revealed last fall that he had been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, says he is taking a break "for the foreseeable future" to "adjust to the impact" of the condition, the Guardian reports. Capaldi cancelled three weeks of shows before the festival for what he said was "rest and recovery," but he suffered vocal problems on Saturday and the audience ended up singing some of his songs for him in what the BBC called "a wonderful, communal display of both the Glastonbury spirit, and the genuine public affection for Capaldi."

At the end of the set Saturday, Capaldi told the audience "you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year." In a statement Monday, he said, "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards." He said that on Saturday, "it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

Capaldi had been due to play in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday as part of a tour that would have included dates in other European cities, Australia, the Middle East, and east Asia. After the release of Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now earlier this year, Capaldi told the AP that he was happy that his symptoms had been diagnosed, but he was trying to "not to learn too much" about the condition, which causes involuntary sounds and movements, because doing so often made him feel worse. (Read more singer stories.)