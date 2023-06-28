Paris has deemed that the hoi polloi will not be getting a buzz on at its 2024 Olympics—but there's a notable exception to its booze ban, and that is the folks in the VIP section. As the Guardian reports, VIPs can swill champagne to their hearts' content under something of a loophole in Evin's Law, which passed in 1991 and bans the sale and distribution of alcohol in "stadiums, physical education rooms, gymnasiums." The exception to the rule, as USA Today reports, is areas that fall under "catered hospitality"—i.e., the VIP suites. France did have the option to seek an exception for the ticketed masses but chose not to because, as a Paris 2024 rep says, "Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games."