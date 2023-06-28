Sometimes persistence pays off—in the form of basically a private flight home. Such is the case of Phil Stringer, who booked what ended up becoming a much delayed flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte, North Carolina, that was scheduled to leave at 6:30am Sunday. After at least seven delays due to storms in the area, all other passengers had rebooked or given up, reports CNN. And so when the plane finally went wheels up a little after midnight, Stringer was in a bit of a unique situation—and one that was highly unprofitable for American Airlines. "I am the only person on the plane and they have an entire flight crew, they do not want to do this flight," he says in a TikTok video. "They pulled them from the hotel to come do this flight for just one person."