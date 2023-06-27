Julian Sands Confirmed Dead

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has given the family of Julian Sands the bad news they were braced for: A body found by hikers in California's Mount Baldy Wilderness Area is that of the 65-year-old British actor, who disappeared during a hike in January. The sheriff's department said the remains found in wilderness near the mountain's peak had been identified, but "the manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the BBC reports. The department added: "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands."

Sands, who was born and raised in Yorkshire, England, had more than 150 film and TV credits in a 40-year acting career, including his breakout role in 1985's A Room With a View, which was nominated for eight Oscars and won three, the AP reports. His many other movie appearances included roles in The Killing Fields and Leaving Las Vegas, as well as the title role in horror movie Warlock and its sequel. Sands, who moved from England to Hollywood after the success of A Room With a View, also had roles in TV shows including 24, Smallville, Dexter, and Gotham. He married journalist Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990 and had three children with her, along with a son from his first marriage, to journalist Sarah Harvey.

Sands had a reputation as a "fearless and eccentric actor, as much in love with outdoor life as performing," per the Guardian. "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," his family said in a statement last week. In February, when Sands was presumed dead, longtime friend John Malkovich said he took solace in the fact that Sands, an "inveterate mountain climber/hiker," had died doing something he loved. (Read more Julian Sands stories.)