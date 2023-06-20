British actor Julian Sands has long been presumed dead since vanishing during a hike in Southern California's San Gabriel Mountains in January. Yet five months later, authorities have failed to confirm that. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department launched an eighth search for the actor on Saturday before reporting that "unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located," Variety reports. More than 80 deputies and search and rescue volunteers ventured into the wilderness surrounding Mount Baldy, along with two helicopters and drone crews.

"Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas" while "drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews," the department noted, per Sky News. Still, some areas remained hidden from view under "10-plus feet of ice and snow." It was the department's eighth ground and air search for Sands, an experienced hiker and mountaineer who was reported missing on Jan. 13, per Variety. Sands' phone last pinged in the area on Jan. 15, per the Guardian. According to Sky News, "authorities have previously used a Recco device, which is able to detect electronics and credit cards, in the hope of establishing a more exact area in which to focus search efforts."

"Mr. Sands' missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity," the department said. In April, Sands' son, Henry, told the UK Times that he was "hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County sheriff team to bring my father home," per People. He added he was "realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months," noting "it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California." (Read more Julian Sands stories.)