Malkovich Speaks About His Missing Friend

John Malkovich describes fellow actor Julian Sands, whom he has known 40 years, as his "closest friend" in an interview with the Guardian. And while he is saddened that Sands is presumed dead after going missing on a hike in California more than a month ago, Malkovich says he can find solace in knowing that the 65-year-old Sands died doing something he loved. "He was an inveterate mountain climber/hiker," says Malkovich. "He was always tramping off to Kilimanjaro, or Antartica, or the Andes, or the Alps—a very experienced climber who’d been through very hairy experiences."

The two met on the set of The Killing Fields in 1983, and they're both in the upcoming film Seneca, in which Malkovich plays the Stoic philosopher of ancient Rome. At one point, Malkovich's character gives a speech in which he tells his listeners (Sands' character among them): “Say a knot strangles you, or you fall off a cliff on to the rocks. However you go, even if it’s a ghastly thing, at least you die fast." Later, he adds, “Kids, drink up, it’s later than you think.” No trace of Sands has been seen he went hiking in late January. Last week, a team from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted another large but unsuccessful search in the Mt. Baldy area, hoping to "bring closure" to Sands' family, per Fox News. This week's snowstorm means future searches will have to wait. (Read more John Malkovich stories.)