Amtrak Train With 198 Passengers Derailed

15 were hospitalized, most with minor injuries, after train hit water truck near LA
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2023 6:10 PM CDT
Emergency personnel respond to the scene after an Amtrak passenger train derailed after striking a vehicle on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Moorpark, California.   (KABC-7 via AP)

Three cars of an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle derailed Wednesday morning after it struck a water truck on the tracks, authorities say. Amtrak says 198 passengers and 13 crew were on the train when it hit the irrigation truck in Moorpark, around 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, Fox News reports. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said 15 people were taken to local hospitals, 14 of them with minor injuries, and the truck driver was taken to a trauma center, reports KTLA.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath said crews were able to douse a small fire, the AP reports. Authorities say four of the train's seven cars remained on the tracks —and, preventing what could have been many more injuries, the derailed cars remained upright. (Read more Amtrak stories.)

