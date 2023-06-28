Amtrak Train With 198 Passengers Derailed

Three cars of an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle derailed Wednesday morning after it struck a water truck on the tracks, authorities say. Amtrak says 198 passengers and 13 crew were on the train when it hit the irrigation truck in Moorpark, around 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, Fox News reports. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said 15 people were taken to local hospitals, 14 of them with minor injuries, and the truck driver was taken to a trauma center, reports KTLA.