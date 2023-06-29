2 More Cops Fired in 'Appalling' Randy Cox Case

Betsy Segui, Oscar Diaz join 2 others on pink-slip list after incident that left Conn. man paralyzed
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2023 9:15 AM CDT
2 More Cops Fired in Case of Paralyzed Connecticut Man
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Richard "Randy" Cox on July 8 in New Haven, Connecticut.   (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP, File)

Two more cops in New Haven, Connecticut, involved in the case of Richard "Randy" Cox, a man paralyzed from the chest down during police transport last June, have been fired. NBC Connecticut reports that on Wednesday, the New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to pink-slip officers Betsy Segui and Oscar Diaz, just a few weeks after officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Rivera were fired. Ronald Pressley, a fifth officer who was present during the June 22, 2022, incident, has already retired.

story continues below

Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended that the four officers, who CBS News notes have been suspended since last summer, be fired after an internal affairs probe. The terminations were "important and necessary steps towards ensuring accountability for the mistreatment of Randy Cox while he was in their custody and care," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says in a statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated," added the board's chair, Evelise Ribeiro, after the vote, calling what happened to Cox "appalling," per the New Haven Register.

Cox had been riding in a police van while handcuffed but without a seatbelt; when the van stopped short, he went flying, hit his head, and broke his neck. The officers are accused of initially ignoring the seriousness of Cox's injuries, believing he was faking it. He reached a $45 million settlement with the city of New Haven earlier this month. All five officers involved in the incident were arrested by state police in November on misdemeanor cruelty and reckless endangerment charges. They've all pleaded not guilty in their pending cases. Segui and Diaz, meanwhile, plan to appeal their terminations. (Read more Connecticut stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X