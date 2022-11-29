5 Cops Charged Over Police Transport That Left Man Paralyzed

The five Connecticut police officers involved in the transport of Randy Cox, who was paralyzed during the rough police van ride while handcuffed but not wearing a seatbelt, have been arrested and charged in connection with the June incident. Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier, Luis Rivera, and Sgt. Betsy Segui face misdemeanor reckless endangerment and cruelty charges, the New York Times reports. The New Haven officers turned themselves in at the Connecticut State Police barracks; each was released on $25,000 bond and will return to court Dec. 8, CNN reports. They had been placed on administrative leave shortly after the incident, pending the outcome of an investigation. "It’s hard to see officers charged," the police chief said after the arrests. "You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people the way Randy Cox was treated."

State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. asked the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad to carry out a criminal investigation into the matter, and the subsequent arrests are the result of Doyle reviewing the "extensive investigative materials detailing Mr. Cox’s arrest through his arrival at the detention center and to his subsequent transport to a medical facility," per a release from Doyle's office. Cox's legal team filed a federal civil suit against the police and the city on Sept. 27, alleging recklessness, failure to have proper restraints in the van, negligence, and also claims against individual officers including failure to render medical aid and excessive force. Cox's lawyer said after the officers were charged that while Cox's family is pleased with the arrests, they believe more severe charges should have been brought. (Read more Connecticut stories.)