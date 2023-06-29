Critics Slam Netflix for Bringing Back Titanic

When Netflix arranged for Titanic to return to the streaming service on July 1, the company probably wasn't expecting people to complain that it was too soon. The company is facing backlash accusing it of trying to profit from the Titan submersible tragedy, with Twitter users calling the move "beyond distasteful" and saying Netflix is "overstepping the boundaries of decency." Insiders tell Variety , however, that licensing deals are worked out long in advance and the return of the 1997 movie to the service on Saturday is just a coincidence.

The movie, which had been streaming on Amazon Prime, appeared on Netflix's July films list before the Titan submersible went missing on a trip to the wreckage of the Titanic, the Hollywood Reporter notes. After it was confirmed that the vessel had imploded, killing all five people on board, Titanic director James Cameron said he wished he had spoken up about his concerns about the experimental sub. He likened the tragedy to the fate of the Titanic, "where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result." Last week, a remotely operated vehicle found debris from the sub just 1,600 feet from the Titanic. (Read more Netflix stories.)