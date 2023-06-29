Cops: He Robbed Her, Then Asked to Be Facebook Friends

Many of us have received Facebook friend requests we'd rather not accept. But for one Indiana woman, that wariness reached new levels after the man accused of robbing her at gunpoint made her add him on the social network, then later DMed her to ask her to hang out, according to police. Amber Beraun, 21, tells the Washington Post she arrived home from her job delivering pizzas in the early hours of May 8 and was checking her mailbox when a man approached her with a handgun and demanded her keys. Per an affidavit, Beraun says she instead offered the man the $100 or so she'd made in tips during her last shift, and he agreed.

She tells the Post she also offered the man a pizza she'd brought home (he declined), and that he then asked her if she had a boyfriend and made a rather odd request: for her to add him as a friend on Facebook. She says she pulled out her phone and did just that, and that the man then took off on his bike. "I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did," Beraun tells WRTV. Just hours later, she says she received a Facebook message from the man, since IDed by police as 31-year-old Damien Boyce. He's said to have written that Beraun was "too pretty to rob," per the Post, which viewed Beraun's messages, then added: "Look just know imma pay you back."

Boyce then allegedly asked Beraun to "come chill" with him, an invite she politely turned down. "I do have a man," Beraun replied in the message. "You know I can't do that lol. I wish you the best tho." Beraun fled to her boyfriend's home after the incident, and he urged her to call the cops. After a police investigation that lasted more than a month, Boyce was arrested on June 11 at the scene of another reported robbery in Indianapolis, per FOX59. He was charged with armed robbery and illegally carrying a handgun in Beraun's case. Boyce, whose next court date is Wednesday, is being held on $7,500 bond, per Indy100. (Read more armed robbery stories.)