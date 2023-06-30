Dylan Mulvaney Has Words for 'Silent' Bud Light

Saying she's been scared to speak out for months, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is finally revealing what's in her heart and it's disappointment in Bud Light. The brand drew criticism from the right for partnering with Mulvaney on an Instagram video in April, leading to a boycott. In the aftermath, the brand, which had put out a vague statement about wanting to bring people together, was also criticized for its lack of support for Mulvaney. Anheuser-Busch InBev now says it's committed to its partnerships and "the privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority," per the Wall Street Journal . But Mulvaney says the brand—which she doesn't actually name—didn't reach out to her as she experienced "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined."

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all," she says in the 4-minute Instagram video, which notably begins with her sipping on a beer that's been poured into a glass, meaning no branding is seen. "It gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want." And Mulvaney says she knows all about that. "I have been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I have been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn't wish on anyone," she says, per the Guardian. She adds that this is not a pity party, but an airing of what's been weighing heavily on her for months. And "if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people." (Read more Dylan Mulvaney stories.)