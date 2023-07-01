Twitter Users Report Problems

Thousands say they can't post or view tweets
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2023 12:05 PM CDT
Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco in December.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Users around the world reported difficulties with Twitter on Saturday. Many said they
were greeted with "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" messages when they tried to post or even view tweets, CNBC reports. Downdetector.com reports showed the problems intensifying early in the morning. The platform has had such problems several times since Elon Musk took over, including outages in February and March. There's no indication of what the cause of the current one is or when it might end, per MarketWatch. Twitter was asked to comment but has not so far. (Read more Twitter stories.)

