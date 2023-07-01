Twitter Users Report Problems

Users around the world reported difficulties with Twitter on Saturday. Many said they

were greeted with "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" messages when they tried to post or even view tweets, CNBC reports. Downdetector.com reports showed the problems intensifying early in the morning. The platform has had such problems several times since Elon Musk took over, including outages in February and March. There's no indication of what the cause of the current one is or when it might end, per MarketWatch. Twitter was asked to comment but has not so far. (Read more Twitter stories.)