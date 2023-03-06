Twitter Has Major Glitch as Musk Complains, Too

The phrase "Twitter API" was trending on Twitter Monday—ironically because so many people couldn't tweet. The platform went down, or at least slowed down, for many people in what CNN calls one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk took over. Those who were unable to log in typically received an error message informing them that "your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." Musk himself was well aware, tweeting about 12:20pm: "This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly."

About a half-hour later, the company tweeted that things were back to normal. "Thanks for sticking with us," it added. The site Downdetector.com saw a surge in people reporting that Twitter was down shortly before noon Eastern. Musk, of course, has laid off many of the people responsible for keeping the platform running smoothly, notes the AP. Another big round of layoffs occurred only last week. (Read more Twitter stories.)