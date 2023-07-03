A South Carolina man stands charged after six people were found dead in a house fire Sunday in Green Pond, with the lone survivor airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is charged with the attempted murder of the survivor, and CNN reports that further charges are pending autopsy results. Details are sketchy, reports the AP, with neither names nor ages of the house's occupants, nor a potential motive, known at this point. "Today's events that occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic," a family rep tells WCBD, urging vigilance. "We should always have an eye on our surroundings," he says. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's arson team is investigating. (Read more house fire stories.)