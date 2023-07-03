6 Killed, One Injured in Suspected Arson

Ryan Lenard Manigo charged with attempted murder; more charges are pending
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2023 10:45 AM CDT
Man Charged in House Fire That Killed 6, Injured One
A firefighter works in this 2020 file photo.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A South Carolina man stands charged after six people were found dead in a house fire Sunday in Green Pond, with the lone survivor airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is charged with the attempted murder of the survivor, and CNN reports that further charges are pending autopsy results. Details are sketchy, reports the AP, with neither names nor ages of the house's occupants, nor a potential motive, known at this point. "Today's events that occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic," a family rep tells WCBD, urging vigilance. "We should always have an eye on our surroundings," he says. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's arson team is investigating. (Read more house fire stories.)

