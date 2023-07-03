Girl, 6, Saved Mom's Life Twice With Alexa

A Scottish woman is praising her "wee superstar" of a daughter for using Alexa to save her life—twice. Emma Anderson, 27, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which makes the heart muscle too thick to function properly, when she was 15, Sky News reports. The Glasgow resident received a life-changing heart transplant last year but on two occasions before that, daughter Darcey, now 6 years old, had to use the Amazon device to call for help. Anderson says Darcey knew from a very young age that her mother had a "sore heart."

"I set up the Alexa so that if I passed out or was feeling unwell all she had to do was say, 'Alexa, call help', and that would call my mum who lives around the corner," Anderson tells the BBC. "And she's had to call on Alexa a couple of times, she even called an ambulance on her own and that time I was in a really bad way." She adds: " I'm so proud of her, she is a wee superstar."

Anderson tells the BBC that after a long time on the transplant wait list, her heart failed last year and she received an urgent transplant after 10 days on "an aortic balloon pump which kept my heart beating for me." She says the transplant transformed her life and she was able to marry partner Conner last summer. " I have a totally new life now, " she says. "I can actually walk to school and pick Darcey up and walk back again, something I could never do before." (Read more Alexa stories.)