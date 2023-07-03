Robert De Niro's Grandson Dies at 19

A tragedy in the De Niro family: Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, has died. He was 19 years old. Rodriguez, like his grandfather, was an actor. His film credits include 2018's A Star Is Born, in which he appears with mother Drena De Niro, CNN reports. She paid tribute to her "beautiful sweet angel" in an Instagram post Sunday. "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you." In a statement, Robert De Niro said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson."