An exchange of gunfire in a southern Indiana hospital ended with a police officer and a suspect shot to death. Tell City police and other agencies had been called early Monday after a domestic violence victim told employees that the suspect was headed to the hospital, WDRB reports. Sgt. Heather Glenn tried to arrest Sean Hubert, who officials said refused to comply, and used an electronic device that failed to subdue him. "During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sgt. Glenn was shot," Indiana state police said. "Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert."