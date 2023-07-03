Prigozhin Issues New Message

Supporters hoping to hear from Yevgeny Prigozhin got their way Monday. After a week of public silence, the exiled head of the Wagner Group posted a 41-second voice message about his failed uprising in Russia last month, Politico reports. "I want you to understand that our 'March of Justice' was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society," Prigozhin says in the recording, adding a word about the war in Ukraine. "In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!"
Prigozhin's location is still a mystery, though Belarus has said he arrived there last Tuesday. The director of his media operation announced Saturday that it was shutting down without giving a reason. The day before, Russia blocked user access to outlets that Patriot Media controlled, per Politico. Putin also has thanked the troops and security agencies who were on his side, per NPR, but without mentioning Prigozhin's name. (Read more Yevgeny Prigozhin stories.)