Actor Tells Bigots: Don't Watch

After Ruling, Michael Imperioli says he's following Supreme Court guidance
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2023 6:20 PM CDT
After Ruling, Michael Imperioli Bars Bigots From His Audience
Michael Imperioli appears at a premiere in October in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not alone in offering scathing criticism of the Supreme Court's decision announced Friday that allows a graphic designer to refuse service to same-sex couples on religious grounds. Michael Imperioli, an actor known for his roles on The Sopranos and The White Lotus, also has weighed in with a biting response, announcing that he plans to claim the same right the designer now enjoys by placing restrictions on his potential audience, People reports.

story continues below

"I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I've been in," Imperioli posted on Instagram. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!" The actor has expressed support of LGBTQ+ rights online before, including a post last month calling on people to vote "so we can get the bigots out of office." He later expanded in comments on his Supreme Court post, per USA Today, adding "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view" in one and "America is becoming dumber by the minute" in another. (Read more LGBTQ stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X