Actor Tells Bigots: Don't Watch

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not alone in offering scathing criticism of the Supreme Court's decision announced Friday that allows a graphic designer to refuse service to same-sex couples on religious grounds. Michael Imperioli, an actor known for his roles on The Sopranos and The White Lotus, also has weighed in with a biting response, announcing that he plans to claim the same right the designer now enjoys by placing restrictions on his potential audience, People reports.

"I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I've been in," Imperioli posted on Instagram. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!" The actor has expressed support of LGBTQ+ rights online before, including a post last month calling on people to vote "so we can get the bigots out of office." He later expanded in comments on his Supreme Court post, per USA Today, adding "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view" in one and "America is becoming dumber by the minute" in another. (Read more LGBTQ stories.)