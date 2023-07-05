Subway Rolls Out an $80M Change

Subway hasn't had the best week public relations-wise, but the sandwich giant is rolling out what CNN terms a "big change" to its deli meat. Starting Wednesday, some 20,000 of the chain's US restaurants will slice its ham, pepperoni, roast beef, salami, and turkey fresh in-store daily. For those who thought that was going on all along, it's actually a pretty big shift from the previous practice of slicing meat in Subway's factories and shipping it to stores. The slicing will happen in about 80% of stores using a $6,000 slicer that is set to be displayed prominently to highlight the move; NBC notes Subway purchased the slicers for its franchisees at a cost of around $80 million. Some items, including steak, rotisserie chicken, and cheese, will still be pre-sliced.