Subway's Riff on Titanic Sub Does Not Go Over Well

'Our subs don't implode' sign at Georgia franchise is quickly taken down
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2023 7:44 AM CDT
Georgia Subway's Sign: 'Our Subs Don't Implode'
The Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, NH.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A Georgia Subway's attempted riff on the Titan submersible disaster resulted in a very easily foreseeable brouhaha of the public relations variety. As WTOC reports, it seems that someone at the restaurant in Rincon thought it was a good idea to update its roadside sign with this little missive: "Our subs don't implode." That went over like the proverbial lead balloon, with locals taking photos and complaining on social media with tweets along the lines of this: "@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better."

The sign came down quickly, Fox Business reports, with the company issuing this statement: "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed." (Read more Subway stories.)

