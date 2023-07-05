Report: There's Little Hope of Finding WH Cocaine Culprit

A lab test has confirmed that the white powder found at the White House on Sunday was definitely cocaine, sources tell outlets including NBC News and the Washington Post . The Post's sources say the drug was found on the ground floor of the White House, in the area where visitors are told to leave their cellphones before taking tours of the West Wing. The White House was briefly evacuated after a Secret Service agent found the substance in a small, zippered bag, an official tells NBC. President Biden and his family were away at the time.

The find is being investigated by the Secret Service with assistance from the FBI, but a source tells Politico that since the find was in a busy area that many authorized people have access to, the chances of finding the culprit are slim. "Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," the official says. The National Post reports that online bookmaker SportsBetting has made Hunter Biden, who discussed his struggles with cocaine addiction in memoir Beautiful Things, the 2-1 favorite to be the source of the drug, with Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, a 100-1 longshot.

Some conservative commentators have also suggested that Hunter Biden could be to blame, but Democratic operative Chris Jackson says the president's son should "sue the hell" out of them, the Guardian reports. "Hunter has been at Camp David since Friday. This was found Sunday evening. The WH is searched daily, extensively," he tweeted. (Read more White House stories.)