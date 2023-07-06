Case of Missing Houston Man Takes a Disturbing Turn

With questions continuing to swirl around the case of Rudy Farias, the Houston man who was found outside a church eight years after he was reported missing, community activist Quanell X made some very disturbing allegations Wednesday. The activist said the 25-year-old, who was reported missing by his mother in 2015, told him he had been drugged and sexually abused by his mother for years, ABC13 reports. "I never heard of a mother doing to a child what this woman did," Quanell X said. "That boy needs to go to the best drug rehab and best psychological, mental health facility we can find for him. He's a good kid. That kid was just severely abused."

Quanell X is a well-known activist who often gets involved in controversial cases in the city, KPRC 2 notes. He was with Farias and his mother when they spoke to investigators at a hotel Wednesday, and was later seen speaking privately to Farias. He told reporters that Farias wouldn't say anything when his mother was in the room but after she left, he said he had been "hidden in plain sight" for years. Neighbors on the same street said they had seen Farias at his mother's home over the years, though she claimed they had actually seen her nephew. According to Quanell X, Farias ran away in 2015, but returned two days later. He said Farias' mother told him he was going to get arrested for running away and had to stay hidden.

"She had convinced him that all types of agencies were looking for him to put him in jail," the activist said. He said Farias told him he was tired of his mother "not respecting his boundaries" so he took her credit card and fled weeks ago. "His exact words were, 'I was tired of living like a slave," he said. Houston police confirmed the meeting but said they couldn't comment on the truth of the allegations, NBC reports. They said they plan to release more information on the case Thursday. (Read more missing person stories.)