Flier's Alleged Threat Shuts Down an Airport

An Alaska Airlines passenger made a "direct threat" regarding the plane's safety to a flight attendant on Wednesday, say officials—causing the flight to make an emergency landing at the Spokane International Airport, which was shut down for more than an hour after Flight 334 landed there. NBC News reports the flight departed from Atlanta and was heading to Seattle when the "security incident onboard the aircraft" occurred.

The plane landed in Spokane, Washington, around 5:15pm local time and a male passenger was taken into custody. The airport resumed its aviation operations about 90 minutes later. Eight flights had to delay their departures and arrivals at Spokane as a result, reports Simple Flying. It adds that the aircraft in question finally departed Spokane at 12:16am and arrived in Seattle at 1am. While the airline, FAA, and other agencies haven't specified on the nature of the alleged threat, some media reports have suggested a bomb threat was made. (Read more airline passengers stories.)