Adults Cruelly Prank a Kid, Who Gets the Last Laugh

It's a rough story with a happy ending. As the Washington Post recounts, three men pranked an 8-year-old boy who is partially deaf at a Target store in Connecticut. But when news of the prank spread, Good Samaritans stepped up to make things right. It all took place last weekend, when TJ Lyles took his son Gabe to a Target in Southington. Three men claiming to be affiliated with well-known YouTuber MrBeast approached and offered them a challenge: Wearing blindfolds, they could load their carts up for 30 seconds, and all would be paid for, per WFSB . The pair agreed, but the father then heard the men running away as they were filling up their carts. It was all a hoax, and the men were not affiliated with MrBeast.

"I understand as an adult I should have known better but honestly I did not think someone would be as disgusting to stoop that low," TJ Lyles wrote later on Facebook. Adds Melissa Lapila Hallgren, chair of the local Commission for Persons with Disabilities: "This little boy was left in tears in an aisle blindfolded. That is, on every level, not okay." The commission donated $200, got Target to match the donation, then treated Gabe to a legit $400 shopping spree at the store. The Post found the prank video of Gabe online, but the dialogue in which the men falsely claim to know MrBeast and in which Gabe tells the men he is hearing-impaired is not included. The person who posted the video denied editing it. (Read more uplifting news stories.)