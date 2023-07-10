Belarusian Player Booed Off Court at Wimbledon

After Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus Sunday, Azarenka was "loudly" booed off the court, the Washington Post reports. The BBC notes the match was a "thriller"—not only did Svitolina go in as the underdog, there's also the fact that Belarus is allied with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and Svitolina has been refusing to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players ever since the war began. She failed to meet Azarenka at the net after the match, and Azarenka raised a hand and offered a respectful nod that was not returned before being booed as she left the court. She turned to look at the audience and made a gesture as if wondering why, and then, afterward, she wondered that question aloud to reporters.