Library Book Is Back, Nearly 120 Years Late

Stories about long-lost library books being returned years after the due date aren't so uncommon. But rarely does the gap exceed a century. The New York Times reports that the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts has received one of its books last checked out in 1904 or 1905 (the stamp is a little hard to read). It seems somebody—and perhaps their ancestors—forgot to return An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by physicist James Clerk Maxwell, per NBC Boston. It finally turned up in a batch of books recently donated to West Virginia University, and a curator there noticed the ownership.