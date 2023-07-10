Library Book Is Back, Nearly 120 Years Late

Stories about long-lost library books being returned years after the due date aren't so uncommon. But rarely does the gap exceed a century. The New York Times reports that the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts has received one of its books last checked out in 1904 or 1905 (the stamp is a little hard to read). It seems somebody—and perhaps their ancestors—forgot to return An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by physicist James Clerk Maxwell, per NBC Boston. It finally turned up in a batch of books recently donated to West Virginia University, and a curator there noticed the ownership.
"This came back in extremely good condition," says New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, per the AP. "Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family." The book came out in 1881. The library had a penny-a-day penalty for overdue books at the time it was checked out, meaning the fee would have been about $430, per the Times. (Read more library stories.)