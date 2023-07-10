Unheralded American Is All Surprises at Wimbledon

Until about a week ago, even Chris Eubanks did not really believe he was capable of this sort of thing—of beating the world's best tennis players at Wimbledon, of reaching the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament, of winning match after match after match on grass courts. Things have changed. Eubanks, a 6-foot-7, big-serving American making his Wimbledon debut at age 27 right after claiming the first ATP title of his career, reached the quarterfinals at a major for the first time by stunning two-time Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a little over three hours on Monday, per the AP .

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane, when you paint all of the context. I've tried so much to block everything out and just focus on the next match—as cliché as it sounds—but ... it's surreal," Eubanks, who is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Georgia Tech, told the crowd during an on-court interview. "It's unbelievable. I can't believe this." Why would he? Eubanks is ranked a career-best 43rd right now but had a win-loss record of merely 6-10 before going on the run to the trophy at Mallorca, Spain, on July 1.

He is now on a nine-match winning streak after adding the upset of the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas to an earlier victory over No. 12 Cam Norrie at the All England Club. Next comes another challenge, meeting No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, for a berth in the semifinals. This is just the ninth Grand Slam tournament for Eubanks, who previously never had been past the second round at one of the sport's most prestigious events. (Read more Wimbledon stories.)