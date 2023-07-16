US /
10 Geekiest Cities in the US

New York has the most to offer in a new survey
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 16, 2023 12:30 PM CDT
Dungeons & Dragons, anyone?   (Getty / Wirestock)

Those who consider themselves geeks might want to head for the nearest big city. In a new ranking of the most and least "geeky" cities in the nation, Lawn Love discovered that bigger cities have the most to offer those of this particular mindset. The survey focused on opportunities for community and things to do—the number of comic book stores, Dungeons & Dragons groups, costume stores, Quadball (former Quidditch) leagues, renaissance fairs, Comic Cons, etc. The list ranges from New York at the top (by a mile) to Miramar, Florida, at the bottom. The top and bottom 10:

Geekiest cities:

  1. New York City, overall score of 84.44
  2. Los Angeles, 59.24
  3. San Antonio, 46.13
  4. Chicago, 43.35
  5. Las Vegas, 42.76
  6. Austin, 39.24
  7. Houston, 34.86
  8. Atlanta, 32.62
  9. Orlando, 31.07
  10. Indianapolis, 28.71

Least geeky cities:

  1. McKinney, Texas, 1.45
  2. Moreno Valley, California, 1.32
  3. Carrollton, Texas, 1.26
  4. West Valley City, Utah, 1.23
  5. North Las Vegas, 1.12
  6. Olathe, Kansas, 0.99
  7. Grand Prairie, Texas, 0.92
  8. Palmdale, California, 0.91
  9. Brownsville, Texas, 0.73
  10. Miramar, Florida, 0.36
