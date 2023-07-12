Alabama Firefighters Shot Shortly After Shift Began

Two Alabama firefighters were shot Wednesday morning in what police believe was a targeted attacked. The shooting occurred in Birmingham's Station 9 just prior to 8:30am, shortly after the men had started their shift, reports Al.com. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says the shooter entered via the station's bay door, which is kept open so residents in need of assistance have easy access, and shot the firefighters in the chest and legs as they did what WVTM describes as "routine morning maintenance." The men were transported to UAB Hospital in serious condition. The shooter has yet to be apprehended, with police reportedly looking for a silver car.