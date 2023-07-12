3 HBO Shows Score 74 Emmy Nominations

HBO dominated Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us combining for a whopping 74—though the news comes against the backdrop of the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day. Succession and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years, the AP reports. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best supporting actor in a drama.

The cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from The White Lotus truly dominated the supporting categories, however, landing five nominations for best supporting actress in a drama—including nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza—and four more for best supporting actor. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in The Last of Us, each got lead acting nominations. The show was second behind Succession with 24 nominations. The White Lotus had 23. Ted Lasso was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Television Academy's full list can be seen here.

Actors joining movie and television writers on strike would further shut down the industry and be the first time since 1960 that two Hollywood unions are on strike. While show and film releases will continue, work on upcoming projects would cease and the promotional interviews and appearances by actors to support the projects would stop as well. The possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.