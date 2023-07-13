New Tenant in Basquiat's Old Home: Angelina

The address of 57 Great Jones Street is well-known in New York City for good reason: Andy Warhol bought the former carriage house in 1970 before leasing it to art world protege Jean-Michel Basquiat, per Hyperallergic . Basquiat not only lived and worked there for about five years, but he died there as well in a 1988 drug overdose. Now a third well-known name is connected to the address: Angelina Jolie. The actress has signed an eight-year lease for the property in Manhattan's Noho neighborhood, and she plans to use it for her new fashion collective known as Atelier Jolie, reports People .

"A privilege to be in this space," she wrote on Instagram. "We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there." In the video, children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt help brand the building with the Atelier Jolie name. The collective will feature the work of "underrepresented tailors" and feature "upcycled," or previously discarded, material, per Curbed. The focus is on sustainability and being environmentally friendly. The building was on the market for $60,000 a month, though it's not clear what Jolie paid. (Read more Angelina Jolie stories.)