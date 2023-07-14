Marianne Williamson Has Beef With DNC

Marianne Williamson's presidential campaign is "desperate for cash," as she told volunteers during a two-hour Zoom call leaked Thursday, per Politico . "I have put my own money in, and I don't have the money to continue putting it in at the level I have," said Williamson, who loaned $100,000 to the campaign earlier this year, according to a financial disclosure. The Democratic primary challenger partly blamed sabotage for the troubles. Williamson complained that "DNC insiders" were working to undermine her campaign and "the DNC, Biden, whomever" were trying to curb her reach on TikTok. "Politics is dirty" but "I've never seen anything like this. And it does make you wonder," she said.

Williamson also blamed negative press—centering on accusations of abuse during her past campaign and more recent staff departures—for the financial state of her campaign. It "has made me radioactive to some people," Williamson said. She claimed former presidential candidate Andrew Yang had backed down from an offer to stump for her South Carolina, though Yang told Politico that he never offered to do that. Williamson also claimed to have reached out to her former roommate, the actor Laura Dern, without receiving a response.

Returning to the subject of cash, Williamson complained of donors "throwing money" at fellow Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she called the "bright, new, shiny object" in the race. Both Kennedy and Williamson are "drastically trailing Biden," per the Washington Examiner, with Kennedy polling at 19% and Williamson in the single digits. Still, Williamson's campaign manager is keeping a brave face. "When it comes to finance, we're an insurgent campaign. We don't have celebrity relatives that are throwing money at us or super PACS," Carlos Cardona told Politico. Through a focus on smaller donations, "it's going to be a people's campaign and people's campaigns aren't always the wealthiest." (Read more Marianne Williamson stories.)