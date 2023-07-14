White House Wipes Out Student Debt of 800K

The Supreme Court rebuffed President Biden's plan to wipe out the student debt of millions of borrowers. Now comes a more modest move by the White House that will nonetheless cancel the remaining debt for about 800,000 borrowers, reports the Washington Post. The move affects only those who have made payments for at least 20 years while enrolled in what are known as income-directed repayment plans, or IDRs. The Education Department used its authority to make an adjustment to the loans that it says corrects longstanding mistakes made by loan servicers that collected payments for the government over the years, per the New York Times.