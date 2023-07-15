Woman Stops to Help Toddler Wandering on Interstate, Vanishes

At 9:34pm on Thursday, Carlee Russell called 911 to report that she was driving on I-459 in Alabama when she saw a toddler wandering along the side of the interstate. She stopped to check on the little one and called her sister-in-law to tell her what was going on, but at some point during that call, Russell screamed and then stopped communicating—though the line remained open. By the time police arrived minutes later, having been dispatched after the 911 call, neither the 25-year-old Alabama woman nor the toddler she had reported seeing were there, AL.com reports. Russell's vehicle was still there, still running with its door open. Her cellphone, wig, and hat were on the ground near the car, while her purse was still inside. Police so far do not know of any small children reported missing in the area, Fox 5 reports.

A search for Russell is underway, with a $25,000 reward being offered, WBRC reports. Her family says Russell had left work, picked up food, and was minutes away from home when she disappeared. Her mother says of the final phone call, "my daughter-in-law could hear [Russell] asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was [highway] noise." A tipster reported seeing a man near Russell's car shortly before police arrived. The family says it refuses to give up hope. "We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely," Russell's mother says. (Read more missing woman stories.)