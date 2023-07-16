RFK Jr. Denies Antisemitism in New COVID Remarks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finds himself in more political controversy this weekend, accused of bigotry over comments he made while discussing the COVID-19 virus at a dinner in New York City this week. The New York Post published videotape of the dinner. Coverage:

What he said: "COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," said the Democratic candidate for president. "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese." He added: "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact." This tweeted video has his remarks in full.