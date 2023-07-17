The Most, Least Intellectual Cities in US

Ann Arbor appears to be the brainiest
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 17, 2023 4:37 PM CDT
The Most, Least Intellectual Cities in US
This 2018 photo shows thousands of books on Liberty Street as part of a one-night public art installation in Ann Arbor, Mich. Yes, apparently the streets are at least occasionally literally paved in books in Ann Arbor.   (Ben Allan Smith /Ann Arbor News via AP)

The walls of some cities are decorated with a lot more college diplomas than others, and WalletHub took a look at the 150 most populated in the US to see which among them were the most (and least) educated. The site evaluated populations based on Educational Attainment, which included the share of adults over 25 with a high school diploma or higher; those with at least some college or an associate's degree; those with a bachelor's degree or higher, and those with a graduate or professional degree. The site then weighed the Quality of Education and Attainment Gap, with metrics such as quality of public school system and universities, enrolled students in top 913 universities, number of summer learning opportunities, racial education gap, gender education gap, and education equality index score. Without further ado, the most and least educated cities, along with their overall score:

Most educated cities

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan, 94.71
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, 83.12
  3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia, 82.25
  4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California, 80.77
  5. Madison, Wisconsin, 80.59
  6. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 78.94
  7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire, 78.81
  8. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina, 78.40
  9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington, 76.09
  10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas, 75.98

Least educated cities

  1. Salinas, California, 28.66
  2. Corpus Christi, Texas, 28.35
  3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, 28.03
  4. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina, 27.66
  5. Stockton, California, 24.71
  6. Modesto, California, 19.57
  7. Bakersfield, California, 17.69
  8. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, 14.16
  9. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas, 11.21
  10. Visalia, California, 8.28
