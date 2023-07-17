Report: Ariana Grande Is 'Headed for Divorce'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separated earlier this year after less than two years of marriage, and they're "headed for divorce," sources tell TMZ and People . The singer, who announced her engagement to the real estate agent in late 2020, has been in London filming the screen adaptation of Wicked since December, but the marriage was in trouble even before she went overseas, according to TMZ's sources.

TMZ's sources say that the couple separated in January and that an attempt at reconciliation a few months ago didn't work out. Grande, 30, was seen without her engagement ring and wedding band at Wimbledon over the weekend. Sources say that the split from Gomez, 27, was amicable and that they still talk on the phone regularly. They "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," a source tells People. (Read more Ariana Grande stories.)