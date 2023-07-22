Employers Surrendering on Pot Tests for Jobs

It's a brave new world in regard to marijuana use in the US, and getting braver all the time. In May, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational use of the drug, notes Reuters, and a number of outlets have been cataloguing the resulting nationwide changes:

Workplace: Now that weed is OK for consumption in so many places, the Washington Post reports that more employers are doing away with testing, including in pre-hiring checks. The Post notes that all but three states (Kansas, Nebraska, and Idaho) have legalized marijuana use to some extent, vastly complicating the idea of testing for THC, the drug's active ingredient. That's especially true for companies whose operations span multiple states. In some places, lawmakers are even adding protections for off-the-work-clock usage. Attorneys who specialize in employment-related issues say employers who opt to maintain stricter requirements will need to reckon with legal weed sooner or later.