Motorcycle Crash, House Fire, Cancer: This Is a Bad Day

It's one to remember when you think you're having a rough day: Earlier this month, Wendy Hansen of Iowa lost her home to a fire, crashed her motorcycle while racing to said fire, then was diagnosed with cancer while being treated for the injuries in that motorcycle crash, reports People. All of this unfolded within a span of hours. "If you would have asked me before this, had I ever had a stressful day, I would've been like, 'Every day is stressful,'" Hansen tells the Washington Post. "Now I'm like, 'You don't know the meaning of the word.'" The chain of events began on July 2 as Hansen and her fiance were out riding their motorcycles. She got a text alert about smoke in her home and started racing back.