Motorcycle Crash, House Fire, Cancer: This Is a Bad Day

It's one to remember when you think you're having a rough day: Earlier this month, Wendy Hansen of Iowa lost her home to a fire, crashed her motorcycle while racing to said fire, then was diagnosed with cancer while being treated for the injuries in that motorcycle crash, reports People. All of this unfolded within a span of hours. "If you would have asked me before this, had I ever had a stressful day, I would've been like, 'Every day is stressful,'" Hansen tells the Washington Post. "Now I'm like, 'You don't know the meaning of the word.'" The chain of events began on July 2 as Hansen and her fiance were out riding their motorcycles. She got a text alert about smoke in her home and started racing back.
Near her Mitchellville home—which was a total loss—she lost control of the bike and crashed, breaking her collarbone and a shoulder blade. "I ended up hitting a culvert or something," she tells KCCI. Onto the hospital, where a CT scan turned up a mass on the 47-year-old's kidney and led to a diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma. The one silver lining comes from the doctor who treated her. "That motorcycle crash just saved your life," Hansen recalls the doctor telling her. "I was sent home at 1 in the morning, told to come back in two weeks and they made an appointment with an oncologist." Hansen, who lost six pets in the fire, is now living with her son and slowly trying to rebuild her life. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page. (Read more strange stuff stories.)