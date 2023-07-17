FBI Hunts 'Sticky Note Bandit'

The FBI is seeking a Houston bank robber they have dubbed the "Sticky Note Bandit." The agency says that in three robberies in the space of 10 days, the robber handed a teller a sticky note with a threatening message demanding cash, Fox 26 reports. The FBI says the robber dressed as a woman in all three robberies, reports ABC. He made off with an undisclosed sum of cash in robberies on July 5 and 13 but left a July 11 robbery empty-handed after the "teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety," the FBI says. The agency says the robber lingered in the bank lobby briefly before fleeing on foot.