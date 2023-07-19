Wrexham Is Coming for You, America

Three years ago, Wrexham AFC was a relatively obscure Welsh team struggling in the lower reaches of the English soccer leagues. Today, it launches a US tour with a game against Chelsea in North Carolina—and excitement is running high. The 51,000-capacity Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, home of the University of North Carolina, sold out in days, and organizers say tickets were sold to fans from all 50 states and overseas, the Athletic reports. The team, which was bought by Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, moved up a division with a dramatic win in April.

How they got here. The AP looks at how the team and manager Phil Parkinson became "household names" after the Hollywood stars got involved. The hit Welcome to Wrexham docuseries brought them fame, and deals with major companies like United Airlines.