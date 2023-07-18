Trump: I'll Likely Be Indicted in Jan. 6 Investigation

Former President Trump says he's been informed that he's a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump made the claim Tuesday in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying that he received a letter on Sunday from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target in the Jan. 6 investigation. It's the second time Trump has received a so-called target letter from Smith, with the first coming in June related to Trump's handling of classified material and his alleged obstruction of efforts to recover the documents, per the New York Times .

Sunday's letter, confirmed by a Times source, "indicates that yet another indictment of Trump could be imminent, although it is not clear what kind of charges he could ultimately face," per the Guardian. Many lawyers have raised the possibility of a charge of "attempted corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, under Section 1512(c) of Title 18, and conspiracy to defraud the government under Section 371 of Title 18," per the Times. The House panel investigating Jan. 6 recommended Trump be charged with inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

Trump said he was given "a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment." The former president repeated his assertion that the investigation is a "witch hunt" and "a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement," per the Guardian. "Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before," he wrote. The statement came hours before a pretrial hearing in Florida in the classified documents case. Trump will not attend the hearing as he is scheduled to tape a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity in Iowa. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)