US National Detained in N. Korea After Crossing Border

The US may have a diplomatic incident brewing with North Korea: The UN tweeted Tuesday that a US national strayed across the border into North Korea and appears to be in custody, reports CNN. The person was on an organized tour of the Joint Security Area at the time, part of the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea, when he crossed the border "without authorization," says the United Nations Command. It was not clear if the person did so intentionally, but "we believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the tweet said. The US has not commented on the incident. Reuters reports that South Korean media has identified the person as a US Army private.
Tours of the JSA have been operating for decades, notes NBC News, either by private companies or the UN. A State Department advisory warns US nationals against entering North Korea given the risk of detention, a policy put in place after American student Otto Warmbier was detained and sent back home in 2017 in a coma that proved fatal. The incident comes amid the typical tension between the US and Pyongyang: NBC notes that the USS Kentucky, a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived at a naval base in South Korea for a scheduled visit on Tuesday. "This port visit to Busan reflects the United States' ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea for our extended deterrence guarantee," said US Forces Korea in a statement. (Read more North Korea stories.)