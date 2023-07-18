US National Detained in N. Korea After Crossing Border

The US may have a diplomatic incident brewing with North Korea: The UN tweeted Tuesday that a US national strayed across the border into North Korea and appears to be in custody, reports CNN. The person was on an organized tour of the Joint Security Area at the time, part of the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea, when he crossed the border "without authorization," says the United Nations Command. It was not clear if the person did so intentionally, but "we believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the tweet said. The US has not commented on the incident. Reuters reports that South Korean media has identified the person as a US Army private.