Yellowstone Bison Gores Woman

A 47-year-old Arizona woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was walking with another person near cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone in Wyoming Monday when they came upon two bison. The tourists turned to leave when one of the animals charged, USA Today reports. The woman was gored, and suffered "significant injuries to her chest and abdomen," the park says in a statement. She was taken to a hospital via helicopter and her current condition was not released. This is the park's first reported bison goring since last year, when two people were attacked, one in May and one in June.
During bison mating season, which runs from mid-July to mid-August, the animals can be more easily agitated, officials say. Officials say to stay at least 25 yards away from the animals at all times, NBC News reports; they can run three times faster than people. "It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged," a press release from reads, per CNN. "This incident remains under investigation." (Read more Yellowstone National Park stories.)