Yellowstone Bison Gores Woman

A 47-year-old Arizona woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was walking with another person near cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone in Wyoming Monday when they came upon two bison. The tourists turned to leave when one of the animals charged, USA Today reports. The woman was gored, and suffered "significant injuries to her chest and abdomen," the park says in a statement. She was taken to a hospital via helicopter and her current condition was not released. This is the park's first reported bison goring since last year, when two people were attacked, one in May and one in June.